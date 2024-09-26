Fintech Company Pinwheel Takes 5K-SF Office at 36 East 12th Street

Fintech company Pinwheel will move its offices to Legov Realty’s 36 East 12th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Pinwheel, which allows users to access and update payroll data, signed a three-year lease for 5,150 square feet on the entire second floor of the seven-story, 32,241-square-foot office building, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was in the low $50s per square foot, the source said.

The lease is a relocation for Pinwheel, which will leave its previous spot at 20 West 22nd Street for its new office two blocks south of Union Square. The new office came wired and furnished, allowing the company to move in this month, the source said.

“Pinwheel is loving our new Greenwich Village location,” Crystal Gopman, chief marketing officer at Pinwheel, said in a statement to CO. “Our employees are thrilled to have access to the city’s most exciting shops and restaurants, while also taking advantage of some of the most convenient public transportation options. We can already tell the move has been a powerful recruiting tool.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s Joshua Berg, Alexander Kesseler and Stephen Cisarik brokered the deal for Pinwheel, while Rice & Associates’ Doug Rice represented the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Rice & Associates did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Legov could not immediately be reached for comment.

