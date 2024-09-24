InMocean Expands Again to 65K SF at 463 Seventh Avenue

Swimwear manufacturer InMocean Group is expanding once again in the Garment District.

InMocean grew to 64,806 square feet at the Arsenal Company’s 463 Seventh Avenue. The length of the lease was not made clear, but asking rent was $49 per square foot, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the news.

It’s unclear whether the expansion is under a new lease.

The swimwear brand first took 25,551 square feet in the building under a sublease with OSP Group in 2015, which moved to a direct lease with Arsenal after four years, as Commercial Observer previously reported. It expanded to 53,000 square feet in 2018 and then to 59,000 square feet in 2021 when it signed a 10-year deal.

InMocean was founded in 1979 and produces swimwear for brands including Hurley, Anne Cole and Life is Good, according to its website.

David Levy of Adams & Company negotiated on behalf of the landlord while the Benchmark Group New York handled the deal for InMocean. Levy and Benchmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the 22-story, 478,000-square-foot building between West 35th and West 36th streets include The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, By Design, Adjmi Apparel Group, The Doneger Group and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

