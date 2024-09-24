Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

InMocean Expands Again to 65K SF at 463 Seventh Avenue

By September 24, 2024 4:12 pm
reprints
David Levy, principal at Adams & Co., and 462 Seventh Avenue.
David Levy, principal at Adams & Co., and 462 Seventh Avenue. PHOTOS: Commercial Observer file; Courtesy Adams & Co.

Swimwear manufacturer InMocean Group is expanding once again in the Garment District.

InMocean grew to 64,806 square feet at the Arsenal Company’s 463 Seventh Avenue. The length of the lease was not made clear, but asking rent was $49 per square foot, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the news.

SEE ALSO: Ample Hills Among Slew of Tenants Taking Space at Brooklyn’s Whale Building

It’s unclear whether the expansion is under a new lease.

The swimwear brand first took 25,551 square feet in the building under a sublease with OSP Group in 2015, which moved to a direct lease with Arsenal after four years, as Commercial Observer previously reported. It expanded to 53,000 square feet in 2018 and then to 59,000 square feet in 2021 when it signed a 10-year deal.

InMocean was founded in 1979 and produces swimwear for brands including Hurley, Anne Cole and Life is Good, according to its website.

David Levy of Adams & Company negotiated on behalf of the landlord while the Benchmark Group New York handled the deal for InMocean. Levy and Benchmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants in the 22-story, 478,000-square-foot building between West 35th and West 36th streets include The Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services, By Design, Adjmi Apparel Group, The Doneger Group and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

463 Seventh Avenue, David Levy, Adams & Company, Arsenal Company, Benchmark Group New York, InMocean Group
Newmark Senior Managing Directors Bernard Weitzman and Jordan Gosin, and the Whale Building, Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York

Ample Hills Among Slew of Tenants Taking Space at Brooklyn’s Whale Building

By Isabelle Durso
Ulrich Dischler, head of asset management overseas at Union Investment, and 140 Broadway.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York

Law Firm Moving to 26K SF at Union Investment’s 140 Broadway

By Isabelle Durso
David Tewksbury, executive vice president at Chelsea Piers, and an exhibit at Arte Museum.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York

Immersive Media Art Exhibition Arte Museum Takes 52K SF at Chelsea Piers

By Isabelle Durso