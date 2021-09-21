The In Mocean Group isn’t putting its swim trunks away this September.

The manufacturer of InMocean swimwear is expanding its headquarters at 463 Seventh Avenue to more than 59,000 square feet, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Financial Firm Snowden Lane Partners Doubles Miami Office

In Mocean signed a 10-year lease for an additional 11,362 square feet on part of the eight floor of the Garment District office building for new offices and a showroom space, according to landlord Adams & Co. Asking rents were $52 per square foot.

“They needed more space,” said Adams & Co.’s David Levy. “They have a long-term commitment to the building and it made perfect sense for them to expand within the building their [headquarters] are already in.”

While the deal closed in the last week of August, the swimwear company won’t move into the space until it’s been fully demolished and renovated in about six weeks, said Levy. The spot was formerly occupied by Maxima Apparel Corp., which relocated to Long Island in March.

This isn’t the first time the swimwear company has expanded at the 22-story, 478,000-square-foot property between West 35th and West 36th streets.

In 2018, In Mocean signed a 10-year deal for the entire ninth floor, expanding its footprint from 29,659 square feet across the 15th, 20th, 21st and 22nd floors to 53,444 square feet a month later, CO previously reported.

Other tenants at the building include women’s apparel designer By Design, Adjmi Apparel Group, fashion industry consultancy The Doneger Group and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.

Adams & Co.’s Levy handled the deal in-house. In Mocean did not have a broker, he said. In Mocean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.