Hawke & Co., A3 Apparel Take Space at 142 West 36th Street

By September 16, 2024 10:00 am
Cushman & Wakefield's William Fressle, Giorgio Versea, and William Golden, and 142 West 36th Street.
Cushman & Wakefield's William Fressle, Giorgio Versea, and William Golden, and 142 West 36th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield; PropertyShark

Two apparel retailers are moving their office space to Alduwaliya Asset Management’s 142 West 36th Street.

In the largest lease, Brooklyn-founded outerwear company Hawke & Co. took 6,931 square feet of space on the entire 11th floor, according to Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s William Fressle, who brokered the deals for the landlord along with William Golden and Giorgio Versea. Meanwhile, manufacturer A3 Apparel signed on for 5,122 square feet at the 17-story building.

SEE ALSO: Victoria’s Secret Moving Across the Street on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach

Asking rent was $45 per square foot for the five-year leases, Fressle said. LSL AdvisorsRaymond Balassiano, Daniel Lolai and Wayne Siegel represented the tenants in the deals and did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The leases mark relocations for both brands’ offices, according to Fressle. Hawke & Co. will move from its previous spot at 32 West 39th Street, while A3 Apparel will relocate from its space at 1407 Broadway.

Other tenants of 142 West 36th Street include online advertising technology firm Flashtalking and publishing and distribution group Quarto Publishing Group USA.

Alduwaliya bought the office building near Bryant Park — along with the 10-story 234 West 39th Street — from Tod Waterman and USAA Real Estate in 2019 for $140 million, The Real Deal reported.

The firm, based in Doha, Qatar, also owns Homewood Suites by Hilton at 312 West 37th Street, which it bought for $167.1 million in 2016, according to TRD.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

