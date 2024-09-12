Charles Laginestra is back at CBRE (CBRE) after seven years — and a few blockbuster deals — in Fisher Brothers’ in-house leasing team.

Laginestra joined CBRE on Sept. 2 as a senior vice president focusing on office leasing in Midtown and Midtown South, the firm announced.

The move is something of a family reunion for Laginestra since the Fisher Brothers alum will now work alongside older brother Rocco Laginestra and father Michael Laginestra at CBRE.

“I was raised in the trenches at CBRE,” Charles Laginestra said. “There’s nobody else you can trust more than your own family.”

Charles Laginestra spent a year at CBRE in 2016, before departing to join Fisher’s in-house leasing team as senior director of leasing.

He got some big deals under his belt during his time away from CBRE, including law firm Paul Weiss’ move to 765,000 square feet at 1345 Avenue of the Americas last year and Evercore’s expansion to 400,000 square feet at Park Avenue Plaza in January.

And Laginestra leaves Fisher Brothers in pretty good shape. He said the firm’s Manhattan portfolio is 97 percent leased today.

But the return to CBRE feels inevitable, he said.

“The culture here is phenomenal,” Laginestra said. “You can see why CBRE is the largest brokerage in the world. I’m excited to leverage that platform.”

A spokesperson for Fisher Brothers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Laginestra earned an MBA from Northeastern University and previously worked for Trinity Real Estate, the property management arm of the 327-year-old downtown Episcopal Church. While there, he helped Trinity form its joint venture with Norges Bank to develop its Hudson Square portfolio and later helped the JV hand over management of the properties to Hines.

