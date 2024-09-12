Players
New York City

Charles Laginestra Leaves Fisher Brothers’ In-House Leasing to Return to CBRE

By September 12, 2024 11:39 am
reprints
Charles Laginestra.
Charles Laginestra. PHOTO: Courtesy CBRE

Charles Laginestra is back at CBRE (CBRE) after seven years — and a few blockbuster deals — in Fisher Brothers’ in-house leasing team.

Laginestra joined CBRE on Sept. 2 as a senior vice president focusing on office leasing in Midtown and Midtown South, the firm announced.

SEE ALSO: Patrick Murphy Leaving Cushman & Wakefield to Join JLL

The move is something of a family reunion for Laginestra since the Fisher Brothers alum will now work alongside older brother Rocco Laginestra and father Michael Laginestra at CBRE.

“I was raised in the trenches at CBRE,”  Charles Laginestra said. “There’s nobody else you can trust more than your own family.”

Charles Laginestra spent a year at CBRE in 2016, before departing to join Fisher’s in-house leasing team as senior director of leasing.

He got some big deals under his belt during his time away from CBRE, including law firm Paul Weissmove to 765,000 square feet at 1345 Avenue of the Americas last year and Evercore’s expansion to 400,000 square feet at Park Avenue Plaza in January.

And Laginestra leaves Fisher Brothers in pretty good shape. He said the firm’s Manhattan portfolio is 97 percent leased today.

But the return to CBRE feels inevitable, he said.

“The culture here is phenomenal,” Laginestra said. “You can see why CBRE is the largest brokerage in the world. I’m excited to leverage that platform.”

A spokesperson for Fisher Brothers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Laginestra earned an MBA from Northeastern University and previously worked for Trinity Real Estate, the property management arm of the 327-year-old downtown Episcopal Church. While there, he helped Trinity form its joint venture with Norges Bank to develop its Hudson Square portfolio and later helped the JV hand over management of the properties to Hines.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

1345 Avenue of the Americas, Charles Laginestra, michael laginestra, Park Avenue Plaza, People Moves, Rocco Laginestra, CBRE, Fisher Brothers
Patrick Murphy and the JLL logo.
Players
New York City

Patrick Murphy Leaving Cushman & Wakefield to Join JLL

By Nicholas Rizzi and Cathy Cunningham
Gemma Lionello, president, Nordstrom Rack, and the Empire Outlets on Staten Island.
Industry
New York City

Empire Outlets’ Anchor Tenant Nordstrom Rack Leaving Staten Island

By Isabelle Durso
Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and townhouses under construction.
Research
National

Housing Costs ‘Main Factor’ Driving Inflation, Even as Rates Cool: Report

By Isabelle Durso