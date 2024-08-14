Investment Firm Night Squared Takes 4K SF at 3 Columbus Circle

London-based investment firm Night Squared is crossing the pond to set up shop in New York City.

The firm signed a five-year lease for 3,874 square feet for a new office on the 21st floor of The Moinian Group’s 3 Columbus Circle, according to Spaces Commercial Real Estate’s Lance Leighton, who brokered the deal for the tenant. Leighton declined further comment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Night Squared to 3 Columbus Circle, a premier Midtown property where The Moinian Group is also headquartered,” Nick Berger, director of commercial leasing at Moinian, said in a statement. “Night Squared joins a robust roster of tenants at the building, including Nordstrom and Chase Bank, a true testament to the building’s expansive offerings and unmatched connectivity and location.”

Spokespeople for Night Squared and CBRE (CBRE), who represented Moinian in the deal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Asking rent was not made available, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.55 per square foot during the second quarter of 2024.

Night Squared, which offers investment advice and portfolio management services, will move into the 750,564-square-foot office building — located on the corner of West 58th Street and Eighth Avenue next to Central Park and with an alternate address of 1775 Broadway — in October, Moinian said.

The property holds several other tenants, including Harvard Business School, which renewed its 5,000-square-foot lease in January. Crypto trading firm XBTO has 8,056 square feet of office space in the building, and Agency for the Performing Arts took 21,000 square feet in October 2019.

