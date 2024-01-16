Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Harvard Business School Renews 5K-SF Lease at 3 Columbus Circle

By January 16, 2024 10:00 am
3 Columbus Circle. Photo: Savills

Harvard Business School is renewing its 5,000-square-foot lease on Columbus Circle, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The graduate school, which also publishes the Harvard Business Review, has decided to keep its Manhattan campus at The Moinian Group’s 3 Columbus Circle for an undisclosed number of years, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent in the building is between $75 and $85 per square foot. It’s unclear when the tenant first moved in.

Gregg Weisser of Moinian negotiated on behalf of the landlord while Newmark (NMRK)’s Josh Berg represented the tenant in the transaction. Newmark declined to comment while Moinian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building, which has an alternate address of 1775 Broadway, include crypto trading firm XBTO, which renewed its 8,056-square-foot lease in August 2022, as well as Agency for the Performing Arts, which took  21,000 square feet in the 26-story building in October 2019.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

