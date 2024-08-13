Developer Charney Companies Leases Another 5K SF in Long Island City

Housing developer Charney Companies is doubling its Long Island City, Queens, office footprint, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company signed on for an extra 5,000 square feet at Plaxall’s 5-26 46th Avenue, bringing its total space to 10,000 square feet, according to the tenant.

Charney did not immediately disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease. Plaxall lists some floors in the building as starting at $30 per square foot.

“We view real estate through a lens of public good, and strive to cultivate beauty and equity in our developments,” Sam Charney, principal of Charney Companies, said in a statement. “Expanded growth gives us additional opportunities to improve the quality and quantity of housing available for New Yorkers, and that is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Charney said that the deal was negotiated in-house. Plaxall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The expansion comes as Charney ups its headcount and makes new executive hires, such as bringing on as head of development Rosie Tilley, who previously worked for Google. Overall, Charney added 12 new employees and brought 400 residential units to the market in the first half of the year.

Some of its new developments include 310 and 340 Nevins Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn, 45-03 23rd Street in the Hunters Point section of Long Island City, and 95 Rockwell Place in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

