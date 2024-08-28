California is set to allow bars and restaurants to sell drinks to go.

A bill proposed by California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) that would relax the state’s strict liquor laws has unanimously passed the Senate and is now headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for final approval.

SB 969 would allow California cities to create “entertainment zones,” wherein local establishments could serve alcohol outside their premises and in to-go containers within the specified zone, in order to boost economic activity in downtown areas that have struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. Weiner’s office earlier this year said the measure was inspired by similar programs in states such as Ohio and Virginia that have helped revitalize downtown commercial districts.

The bill in March unanimously passed a state Senate committee, the Senate Governmental Organization Committee. It then passed in the state Assembly earlier this week, 72-2, before heading to the full state Senate floor.

“We see the best of our communities when community events make our streets come alive,” Wiener said in a statement. “Under my previous legislation SB 76, San Francisco has jumped at the opportunity to provide new opportunities to activate our streets and revitalize our downtown. I’m thrilled by this final vote to make the program more robust in San Francisco and to expand it across the state.”

Wiener’s office said cities would be able to cater the “entertainment zone” concept to their individual needs and specific events as well. SB 969 is sponsored by the City of San Jose, the City and County of San Francisco, and the California Nightlife Association.

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.