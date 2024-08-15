Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Italian Eatery Dante NYC Leases 10K SF at 210 Elizabeth Street for Third NYC Location

By August 15, 2024 12:58 pm
reprints
Caffe Dante owners Linden Pride and Natalie Hudson, and Caffe Dante.
Caffe Dante owners Linden Pride and Natalie Hudson, and Caffe Dante. PHOTOS: Matt Borkowski/BFA.com; Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

Italian restaurant Dante NYC plans to open up a third Manhattan eatery in Nolita, Commercial Observer has learned.

The cafe, with locations at 79-81 Macdougal Street and 551 Hudson Street, will take over the 10,000-square-foot storefront previously occupied by Public Space with a 15-year lease at SW Management’s 210 Elizabeth Street, according to brokers Murro Realty.

Asking rent for the location was $1 million per year.

The location will “be activated with a best-in-class food and beverage operator,” Murro’s Jarrett Sharp, who represented both the landlord and the tenant with Gage Sharp, said in a statement.

Dante, which has been a facet in Greenwich Village since 1915, also has a location inside The Maybourne hotel at 225 North Canon Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The future Manhattan restaurant will sit across from the Elizabeth Street Garden, which is likely to be redeveloped after a lengthy court battle between community members and the New York City government, which aims to build affordable senior housing on the property.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

