Developer Sergio Pino Found Dead Amid FBI Investigation

Prominent developer Sergio Pino died by suicide in his Coral Gables, Fla., home amid a Federal Bureau of Investigations probe looking into whether Pino ordered a hit against his estranged wife.

FBI agents arrived at Pino’s home in the wealthy Cocoplum neighborhood Tuesday morning to perform a “search and arrest” operation.

After agents got no response when they attempted to call out any occupants of the residence, they entered and found the 67-year-old Pino, according to a statement from the FBI.

“The level of law enforcement activity at his residence was unprecedented and unnecessary, especially since we had offered to surrender him should that have become necessary. Today’s events mark a very tragic ending to an investigation that we were confident we could successfully defend. There were many rumors and allegations but what was lacking was evidence,” said Sam Rabin, a criminal defense lawyer for Sergio Pino.

The death comes amid allegations that Pino, a prominent homebuilder, had attempted to have his wife, Tatiana Pino, killed after she filed for divorce in 2022.

In a court deposition, Tatiana Pino, who married her estranged husband in 1992, said she had been hospitalized multiple times since the contentious divorce proceedings began, the Miami Herald reported.

Doctors had found fentanyl in her system and had bouts where she stopped breathing and had foam coming out of her mouth, Tatiano stated. Tatiana alleged that Sergio was behind the poisoning. Sergio Pino had denied involvement.

In June, the FBI raided the same home where Pino was found dead.

Pino was a well-known developer in Miami, having founded Century Homebuilders, which had constructed more than 16,000 homes. The firm claims to be the largest Hispanic-owned home builder in the country.

Until his death, Pino served as Century Homebuilders’ president and had also served as the president of the Latin Builders Association.

If you’re having thoughts of suicide, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

