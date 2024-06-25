Law Firm Ropers Majeski Inks 11K-SF Deal at 800 Third Avenue

Silicon Valley-based law firm Ropers Majeski will head three blocks north and climb four floors higher to SL Green Realty and Joseph P. Day Realty’s 800 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Ropers Majeski signed an eight-year, 10-month lease for 11,000 square feet on the 29th floor of the 41-story office tower between East 49th and East 50th streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal and SL Green.

SEE ALSO: AI Platform Harvey Moving NYC HQ to 17K SF at 315 Park Avenue South

Asking rent was $75 per square foot, the source said.

Ropers Majeski will move out of its old New York outpost on the 25th floor of 750 Third Avenue to its new Third Avenue digs, the source said.

The 70-year-old law firm’s portfolio includes construction, real estate, employment law, intellectual property and other types of commercial litigation for clients both “large and established or new and feisty,” according to its website. It has seven locations across the United States, plus an office in Paris and an affiliate outpost in Hong Kong.

Richard Teichman represented Joseph P. Day in-house and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SL Green handled it in-house via Larry Swiger, who declined to comment.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Robert Silver and Scott Brown arranged the deal for Ropers Majeski. Both Silver and Brown declined to comment.

Ropers Majeski will join several law firms that already call 800 Third Avenue home, including Cohen & Gresser and Kudman Trachten Aloe. Other tenants in the 526,124-square-foot building include hedge fund Renaissance Technologies, real estate investment firm Alchemy Properties and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit syndicator CREA, as CO previously reported.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.