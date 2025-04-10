Fashion Brand Miu Miu Renews 24K-SF Store at 11 East 57th Street

Italian fashion brand Miu Miu won’t be saying “arrivederci” to Midtown anytime soon.

The Prada Group subsidiary, which sells women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, has signed a renewal for 24,000 square feet at the base of the Hearst Corporation’s 11 East 57th Street in Midtown’s Plaza District, according to a recent retail report from CBRE.

The brand took over the space between Madison and Fifth avenues in 2007 from clothing store Jil Sander, a former Prada subsidiary itself, the New York Post reported at the time.

The length of the renewal and asking rent were unclear, but CBRE (CBRE)’s report found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for CBRE, Miu Miu and Hearst did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Miu Miu has two other stores in Manhattan: a stand-alone shop at 100 Prince Street in SoHo and another inside Bergdorf Goodman’s flagship department store at 754 Fifth Avenue, according to its website.

Founded in 1992, the brand is named after Miuccia Prada, the granddaughter of Prada founder Mario Prada. It was established as a more playful and affordable alternative to the Prada fashion line and is considered a sister brand to its older sibling, according to the website.

Media brand Hearst bought the six-story 11 East 57th Street in 2002 and also has offices a few avenues away in Hearst Tower at 300 East 57th Street, property records show.

