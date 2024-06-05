A developer has proposed a massive residential development in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood, using the Live Local Act, a Florida law that grants developers sweeping powers to get dense projects approved in return for setting aside a portion of units as workforce housing.

The plans call for the construction of 3,233 units at 8400 NW 25th Avenue, adjacent to Northwest 27th Avenue. The Arquitectonica-designed development would feature six high-rises — two 37 stories tall, as well as 26-story, 29-story, 33-story and 35-story towers — in addition to two nine-level garages housing 4,249 spaces. Plans also call for a one-level amenity building and 57,000 square feet of retail.

At least 40 percent of apartments would be priced within the budgets of people earning 120 percent of the area’s median income, in accordance with the Florida law that passed in 2023.

Pablo Castro, the North Miami-based developer tied to the application filed Monday with Miami-Dade County, bought the 11.8-acre site for $29.3 million last year, according to property records. The property is now home to 140 apartments spread across one-story buildings, which were constructed between 1950 and 1975.

Ricardo Cruz of RCN Realty, who represented Castro in the transaction, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear whether Castro has a partner.

The application is the latest proposal to push the boundaries of zoning laws, thanks to the Live Local Act, which allows developers to build up to the height of any building within a one-mile radius if affordability requirements are also met.

Last week, Bazbaz Development filed a proposal to build a 48-story residential tower, which could become Wynwood’s tallest building.

In perhaps the most acrimonious proposal, filed earlier this year, the owner of the Bal Harbour Shops, Whitman Family Development, wants to expand the luxury mall by adding 275-foot-tall towers, a portion of which would become workforce housing apartments. Bal Harbour’s town government passed ordinances to prevent the expansion, and in response, Whitman Family Development sued.

