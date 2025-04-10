Residential   ·   Condo
Miami
Investments & Sales   ·   Construction

Terra and Fortune International Pay $205M for Condo Site on Miami’s Key Biscayne

It’s the first new condo development in Key Biscayne in over a decade

By April 10, 2025 12:50 pm
reprints
Terra Group's David Martin, Fortune International Group's Edgardo Defortuna, and a rendering of the planned condominium project in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Terra Group's David Martin, Fortune International Group's Edgardo Defortuna, and a rendering of the planned condominium project in Key Biscayne, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Terra Group; Zak Bennett; RENDERING: Touzet Studio

High-profile developers Terra and Fortune International Group have paid $205 million for an oceanfront motel on the eastern edge of Key Biscayne, a wealthy island town in the waters off Miami, where they plan to build a luxury condo development. 

The 56-room Silver Sands Beach Resort sits on a 3.8-acre site at 301 Ocean Drive. In October, Key Biscayne’s city commission approved plans for a 56-unit condo building with 221 subterranean parking spots to replace the motel.

SEE ALSO: Hudson’s Bay Company Drops Out of Bid to Build a Casino Atop Saks Fifth Avenue

The 13-story project will mark the first new condo development in Key Biscayne in over a decade. Construction is estimated to begin in late 2026. The joint venture has enlisted architecture and design firm Touzet Studio and landscape architect Raymond Jungles.

“As a longtime resident of Key Biscayne, I have a deep appreciation for the island’s one-of-a-kind character and the high standards its residents expect and deserve,” Edgardo Defortuna, CEO and founder of Fortune International Group, said in a statement. 

The 288,163-square-foot project will pair up two of the biggest names in South Florida condo development. Last year, Fortune International Group scored a $259 million construction loan for a Ritz-Carlton-branded condo project in Pompano Beach and $219 million for a St. Regis-branded condo project in Sunny Isles Beach.

Terra, led by David Martin, has just completed a 48-story condo tower in South Beach and has launched a condo development branded after celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten in Midtown Miami.

A representative for Silver Sands Beach Resort’s owner, Red Dragon’s Sands, could not be reached for comment. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

301 Ocean Drive, David Martin, Edgardo Defortuna, Silver Sands Beach Resort, Fortune International Group, Terra, Touzet Studio
David Levine, co-head of Americas acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, and the skyline of Dallas, Texas.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
Texas

Blackstone Buys Texas Industrial Portfolio for $718M

By Isabelle Durso
Nuveen CEO Bill Huffman and the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, Va.
Office · Investments & Sales
Virginia

Nuveen Sells NoVA Office for 76% Less Than What It Paid in 2006

By Nick Trombola
Russell Galbut, cofounder of Crescent Heights.
Residential · Investments & Sales
California

Crescent Heights Closes One of O.C.’s Priciest Multifamily Deals Ever

By Nick Trombola