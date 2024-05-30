Bazbaz Proposes Wynwood’s Tallest Tower Using Live Local Act

High density could be coming to Miami’s Wynwood district, brought to you by the Live Local Act.

Bazbaz Development filed a proposal to build a 48-story residential tower at 2110 North Miami Avenue, which could become the tallest building in the neighborhood. The 755,700-square-foot project near the southern end of Wynwood would feature 544 units, 621 parking spaces, and about 19,000 square feet of retail space.

The Wynwood Design Review Committee will hear testimony on the proposal Tuesday. If approved, the Arquitectonica-designed development will mark a departure for Wynwood, where most buildings are 12 stories or shorter.

Bazbaz Development is using the controversial Live Local Act, a Florida state law, passed in 2022 and updated this month, that allows greater residential density to boost the number of workforce housing units. Developers can build up to the tallest height allowed within one mile of a site. In return, for 30 years, at least 40 percent of the units must be priced at 120 percent or less of the area median income.

According to Bazbaz Development’s filing, the proposed tower is 12 stories less than what the law permits, though it’s still much taller than what the firm originally proposed.

In 2023, the developer proposed a 12-story mixed-use development with 339 residential units and 25,653 square feet of retail space. The year prior, Bazbaz Development had purchased the 1.5-acre site for $12 million, according to property records.

A representative for Bazbaz Development, which is led by Sonny Bazbaz, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

