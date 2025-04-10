Who said it’s not easy being green?

The Park Overture, a seven-story, oval-shaped, 92-unit apartment building in Washington Heights, is one of the first all-electric rental buildings in Manhattan, offering residents not only luxury amenities but also a uniquely green and more energy-efficient living experience.

Located at 4568 Broadway — on the site of a former gas station, no less — the building gets its primary source of power from rooftop solar panels. Each unit comes with its own heat pump and water heater, as well as electric appliances including dryers and stoves.

“Not having to deal with natural gas is a dream,” said Andrew Till, chief operating officer and head of asset management at developer Baron Property Group. “We decided let’s go away from that, and let’s go all electric. Things have become much more efficient.”

Besides the benefit of not having to deal with natural gas, another driver that pushed the Park Overture to go green is New York’s Local Law 97. The city law aims to reduce emissions from some of the city’s largest buildings by 40 percent by 2030 and make New York net-zero by 2050, according to the city. Buildings that are not in compliance will face fines.

But going green isn’t just helping Baron avoid fines. It also comes with significant tax benefits.

Baron Property Group got “a very nice grant” from the New York State Research and Development Authority, Till said, as well as an Infrastructure Tax Credit for installing the solar panels. “So, while our conscience tells us we’re doing the right thing, the government subsidies help,” he said.

In addition to its green efficiencies, the Park Overture also offers its residents the luxury amenities that are becoming must-haves in residential developments.

Dog lovers will feel right at home at this pet-friendly building that includes a dog spa. As a bonus, the apartment building is across from Fort Tryon Park, which boasts Manhattan’s largest public dog park, the Sir William’s Dog Run.

Residents can also enjoy a fully equipped gym, a furnished private outdoor terrace that includes grilling stations and dining areas, and a coworking space in the lobby.

The Park Overture offers one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring quartz marble countertops and white subway tile backsplashes. Units range in price from $2,795 to $4,600 per month. Some 28 of the 92 units are designated as affordable housing for those with an income between $92,400 and $218,010, according to New York YIMBY.

Aside from the dog park, the Park Overture’s position across from the park offers the building’s tenants a backyard unlike most others in the city. And the properties’ unique oval shape ensures that most apartments come with a view of the park.

“We’re right there in front of the park, and I think one of the things that we tried to do with the design was really to take advantage of the positioning of the building,” said Matthew Baron, founder and president of Baron Property Group. “The half-oval shape really takes advantage of the light, air and the views.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.