Textiles manufacturer Maharam will open a 3,500-square-foot store at the Feil Organization’s 257 Park Avenue South, according to the landlord.

A subsidiary of MillerKnoll, Maharam has a New York City office at 979 Third Avenue, but this will be its first retail location in the city, Feil said.

Feil did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease.

The average retail asking rent in Flatiron in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $345 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“For us, Park Avenue South is a highly desirable corridor for a street-level storefront given the neighborhood’s design-centric community and impressive foot traffic,” Maharam President Tony Manzari said in a statement. “We look forward to moving into our new space.”

The company, which sells rugs, curtains and other textiles, has showrooms in Los Angeles, London, Chicago and other cities, according to its website. It’s unclear when Maharam plans to open its Park Avenue South retail space.

Randall Briskin represented Feil in-house in the transaction while Jason Greenstone and

Justin Royce of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of Maharam. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also known as the Gramercy Park Building, the 20-story at the corner of Park Avenue South and East 21st Street also recently leased office space to Pei Architects, which renewed its 12,617-square-foot lease in April, and British apparel designer Paul Smith, which signed on for 12,617 square feet in July 2022.

