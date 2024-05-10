Education specialist Lindamood-Bell is relocating its Midtown learning center to Rudin’s 355 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The organization, which helps children improve reading and writing abilities, signed a seven-year, four-month lease for 5,521 square feet on a portion of the 10th floor of the building between East 40th and 41st streets, according to the landlord.

The asking rent was $55 per square foot, Rudin said. Lindamood-Bell will be relocating from 110 East 55th Street.

“355 Lexington provides a boutique setting and high-quality service, in addition to unrivaled access to the subway, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road via the [Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s] Grand Central Madison,” Michael Rudin, co-CEO at Rudin, said in a statement.

Lauren Schott and Gary Kamenetsky of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of Lindamood-Bell. Robert Steinman represented Rudin in-house in the deal. CBRE declined to comment.

Lindamood-Bell operates about 50 learning centers in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, including New York locations in Brooklyn Heights, Long Island and Westchester County. It has used a proprietary system to advance learning for students since the late 1980s, according to Rudin.

Other tenants in the building constructed in 1959 include quality control firm Applause, which signed a 17,500-square-foot lease in October 2022, ADCO Electrical Corporation, City Meals on Wheels and Harry Walker Agency.

