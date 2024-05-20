Finance  ·  Refinance
Ohio

3650 REIT, JP Morgan Chase Provide $62M Refi on Columbus Warehouse

The sponsors are repeat borrowers of 3650 REIT and JP Morgan Chase

By May 20, 2024 3:43 pm
reprints
3650 REIT founders (from left): Justin Kennedy, Jonathan Roth, and Toby Cobb at their Miami offices
3650 REIT founders (from left): Justin Kennedy, Jonathan Roth, and Toby Cobb at their Miami offices Benjamin Rusnak/for Commercial Observer

Cleveland-based Industrial Commercial Properties and Industrial Realty Group of California have secured $62 million to refinance Columbus Business Park, an industrial complex that spans more than 3.9 million square feet over 153 acres in Columbus, Ohio, Commercial Observer has learned. 

3650 REIT together with J.P. Morgan Chase provided the financing, a five-year loan. 

SEE ALSO: Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank Finance $705M Acquisition of Arizona Hotel

Both Industrial Commercial Property (ICP) and Industrial Realty Group (IRG) are repeat borrowers of 3650 REIT and J.P. Morgan Chase, having secured $180 million from the two lenders in April 2023 to refinance a six-property portfolio of industrial assets in Ohio and Michigan that altogether span 7 million square feet.

3650 REIT co-founder and Managing Partner Toby Cobb told CO his firm’s “constructive management with repeat borrowers” like ICP and IRG was the key to securing another deal for this lending partnership. 

“We’ve already had a constructive servicer relationship with them, and they are coming back for another loan, and coming back to the same partnership with J.P. Morgan Chase,” said Cobb. “The relationship [with the sponsor] goes back a long way.” 

Cobb praised the connection his firm has developed with J.P.Morgan Chase over the years, and he noted that the borrower always makes the call on which lender it prefers to hold the senior control piece of a joint loan – in this case it’s 3650 REIT – to ensure a constructive servicing relationship over the loan’s term. 

“J.P. Morgan and we have worked very well together. We think they’re an extraordinarily capable bank and probably the single best capitalized bank in the world today,” said Cobb. “We have no issue working with them at any time.”  

Located at 4545 Fisher Road in Columbus, Columbus Business Park is a warehouse and distribution center with 225 dock doors, seven drive-in doors, and 35-foot clear heights. The warehouse sits less than a mile from Interstate 270 and Interstate 70. 

Cobb called industrial properties “among the most favored, if not the most favored” asset class on the planet today and praised the bones of Columbus Business Park. 

“The asset has superior sponsorship and it’s well leased and stabilized,” he said. “It’s truly a distribution facility with right dock height and doors and ceiling lights to accommodate major distributions and that’s the most dear to us.” 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

4545 Fisher Road, Columbus Business Park, Industrial Commercial Properties, Industrial Realty Group, Toby Cobb, 3650 REIT, JPMorgan Chase
Biltmore Resort and Spa, Phoenix, Arizona
Finance  ·  Sales
Phoenix

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank Finance $705M Acquisition of Arizona Hotel

By Brian Pascus
A sign announcing the closure posted on the front of a Red Lobster restaurant in Fremont, California.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Seafood Chain Red Lobster Files for Bankruptcy

By Anna Staropoli
340 Madison Avenue
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

RXR Defaults on $315M Loan Secured by 340 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

By Brian Pascus