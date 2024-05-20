Amazon Pays $218M for More Virginia Land for Data Center Development

Amazon (AMZN) is fulfilling its promise to spend billions of dollars on data centers in Virginia and has acquired another massive property in Manassas for more major development.

The tech and e-commerce giant paid $218 million for 91 acres approved for data center development, the Business Journals reported. That comes after Amazon bought 140 acres for data centers in Manassas for $152 million in January.

The e-commerce and tech giant did not return a request for more details and comment. An entity run by Mike Garcia of Mike Garcia Construction sold the property at 14237 and 14209 Dumfries Road to Amazon.

In March, officials approved a rezoning amendment to allow the entire site to become a data center, and it’s also in the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, per the Business Journals.

Amazon has other major data center projects in the area. And other premier tech companies are expanding their data center portfolios there. Microsoft recently bought 124 acres in Gainesville for $465.5 million.

