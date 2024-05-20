Design + Construction  ·  Sales
Virginia

Amazon Pays $218M for More Virginia Land for Data Center Development

By May 20, 2024 3:50 pm
reprints
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, right.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, right. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Amazon Web Services data centers, top center, have been built next to residential neighborhoods in Manassas, VA.
Amazon Web Services data centers, top center, have been built next to residential neighborhoods in Manassas, VA. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Amazon (AMZN) is fulfilling its promise to spend billions of dollars on data centers in Virginia and has acquired another massive property in Manassas for more major development.

The tech and e-commerce giant paid $218 million for 91 acres approved for data center development, the Business Journals reported. That comes after Amazon bought 140 acres for data centers in Manassas for $152 million in January.

SEE ALSO: Ares Pays $140M in South Florida’s Biggest Multifamily Deal This Year

The e-commerce and tech giant did not return a request for more details and comment. An entity run by Mike Garcia of Mike Garcia Construction sold the property at 14237 and 14209 Dumfries Road to Amazon.

In March, officials approved a rezoning amendment to allow the entire site to become a data center, and it’s also in the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, per the Business Journals.

Amazon has other major data center projects in the area. And other premier tech companies are expanding their data center portfolios there. Microsoft recently bought 124 acres in Gainesville for $465.5 million.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

14237 and 14209 Dumfries Road, Mike Garcia, slideshow, Amazon
Cape Coral, Florida.
Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

Ares Pays $140M in South Florida’s Biggest Multifamily Deal This Year

By Julia Echikson
Biltmore Resort and Spa, Phoenix, Arizona
Finance  ·  Sales
Phoenix

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank Finance $705M Acquisition of Arizona Hotel

By Brian Pascus
5 West 13th Street.
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
New York City

Developer Legion Files Permits to Demolish Office Building It Just Bought for $58M

By Abigail Nehring