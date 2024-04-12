Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Coworking Comes Back

The top five leases in New York City from April 8 to April 12

By April 12, 2024 10:00 am
Leases deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

It might as well be 2018 again as coworking companies keep cracking the top leases of the week. Last week, Regus claimed the top spot and this week both Convene and Industrious made the list with deals (though Industrious’ deal is technically a partnership agreement). The top spot was claimed by VanEck’s 53,333-square-foot renewal at 666 Third Avenue.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
VanEck 53,333 666 Third Avenue Renewal Tishman Speyer Landlord: Tishman Speyer's Samantha Augarten. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Daniel Thompson and Adam Ardise Office
DCAS 42,818 34-09 Queens Boulevard Renewal First Pioneer Properties N/A Industrial
Flutter Entertainment 35,898 One Madison Avenue New SL Green Realty Landlord: JLL's Paul Glickman, Benjamin Bass, Diana Biasotti and Alexander Chudnoff. Tenant: JLL's Justin Haber and Seth Godnick Office
Industrious 23,000 360 Wythe Avenue New Tidal Real Estate Partners Landlord: JLL's Joseph Sipala and Whitten Morris. Tenant: N/A Office
Convene 22,519 360 Madison Avenue Expansion Stawski Partners Landlord: N/A. Tenant: CBRE's Rocco Laginestra Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from April 8 to April 12. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

