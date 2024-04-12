Lease Deals of the Week: Coworking Comes Back

It might as well be 2018 again as coworking companies keep cracking the top leases of the week. Last week, Regus claimed the top spot and this week both Convene and Industrious made the list with deals (though Industrious’ deal is technically a partnership agreement). The top spot was claimed by VanEck’s 53,333-square-foot renewal at 666 Third Avenue.

