Lease Deals of the Week: Coworking Comes Back
The top five leases in New York City from April 8 to April 12
By The Editors April 12, 2024 10:00 amreprints
It might as well be 2018 again as coworking companies keep cracking the top leases of the week. Last week, Regus claimed the top spot and this week both Convene and Industrious made the list with deals (though Industrious’ deal is technically a partnership agreement). The top spot was claimed by VanEck’s 53,333-square-foot renewal at 666 Third Avenue.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|VanEck
|53,333
|666 Third Avenue
|Renewal
|Tishman Speyer
|Landlord: Tishman Speyer's Samantha Augarten. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Daniel Thompson and Adam Ardise
|Office
|DCAS
|42,818
|34-09 Queens Boulevard
|Renewal
|First Pioneer Properties
|N/A
|Industrial
|Flutter Entertainment
|35,898
|One Madison Avenue
|New
|SL Green Realty
|Landlord: JLL's Paul Glickman, Benjamin Bass, Diana Biasotti and Alexander Chudnoff. Tenant: JLL's Justin Haber and Seth Godnick
|Office
|Industrious
|23,000
|360 Wythe Avenue
|New
|Tidal Real Estate Partners
|Landlord: JLL's Joseph Sipala and Whitten Morris. Tenant: N/A
|Office
|Convene
|22,519
|360 Madison Avenue
|Expansion
|Stawski Partners
|Landlord: N/A. Tenant: CBRE's Rocco Laginestra
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from April 8 to April 12. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
34-09 Third Avenue, 360 Madison Avenue, 360 Wythe Avenue, 666 Third Avenue, Deals of the Week, One Madison Avenue, First Pioneer Properties, Stawski Partners, Tidal Real Estate Partners, Tishman Speyer