Investment Manager VanEck Staying Put in 53K SF at 666 Third

Investment manager VanEck won’t be giving up its 666 Third Avenue headquarters anytime soon, Commercial Observer has learned.

VanEck signed a 10-year renewal for its 53,333 square feet on the entire ninth and part of the eighth floor of Tishman Speyer’s 32-story building, known as the Chrysler East tower, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The source declined to provide the asking rent but the average asking rent in Midtown East was $83.60 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to an Avison Young report.

VanEck was founded in 1955 by John van Eck and primarily works with exchange-traded funds, according to its website. Its headquarters has been located at 666 Third for at least a decade and also has outposts in Kansas City, Mo.; Germany; Amsterdam; Zurich and Sydney, according to the source and its website.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Daniel Thompson and Adam Ardise represented VanEck in the deal, while Tishman Speyer handled it in-house via Samantha Augarten. The C&W brokers declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Tishman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 767,000-square-foot building, located right next to the Chrysler Building, include First American Title Insurance, pension fund manager APG and law firm Mintz Levin.

