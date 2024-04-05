Lease Deals of the Week: Regus Expands to 55K SF Near Penn Station
The top five leases in New York City from April 1 to April 5.
By The Editors April 5, 2024 10:00 amreprints
Coworking companies may have pulled back from their breakneck pace of expansions in recent years, but some are still making deals. This week’s top deal comes from Regus signing on to renew its space at 14 Penn Plaza and expand to 55,562 square feet. Coming up right behind it size-wise, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority inked a deal for 53,381 square feet at 30-30 Northern Boulevard for a training facility for its police officers.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Regus
|55,562
|14 Penn Plaza
|Expansion and Renewal
|Circle Realty Group
|Landlord and Tenant: Circle Realty's Jay Futersak
|Office
|Metropolitan Transportation Authority
|53,381
|30-30 Northern Boulevard
|New
|Alma Realty
|Landlord: N/A. Tenant: CBRE and MTA's David Florio
|Industrial
|MacKay Shields
|30,000
|299 Park Avenue
|Relocation
|Fisher Brothers
|Landlord: Fisher's Marc Packman, Charles Laginestra, Clark Briffel and Josh Fisher. Tenant: N/A
|Office
|State Street Bank
|30,000
|601 Lexington Avenue
|Relocation
|BXP
|Landlord: N/A. Tenant: JLL's Cynthia Wasserberger, Mike Berg, Paul Mas and Sofia Bruno
|Office
|Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider
|28,000
|630 Fifth Avenue
|Relocation
|Tishman Speyer
|Landlord: Tishman Speyer's Blythe Kinsler, Samantha Augarten, Joe Simon and Kate Walker. Tenant: JLL's Lisa Kiell and Andrew Coe
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 1 to April 5. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
