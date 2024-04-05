Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Regus Expands to 55K SF Near Penn Station

The top five leases in New York City from April 1 to April 5.

April 5, 2024
Coworking companies may have pulled back from their breakneck pace of expansions in recent years, but some are still making deals. This week’s top deal comes from Regus signing on to renew its space at 14 Penn Plaza and expand to 55,562 square feet. Coming up right behind it size-wise, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority inked a deal for 53,381 square feet at 30-30 Northern Boulevard for a training facility for its police officers.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Regus 55,562 14 Penn Plaza Expansion and Renewal Circle Realty Group Landlord and Tenant: Circle Realty's Jay Futersak Office
Metropolitan Transportation Authority 53,381 30-30 Northern Boulevard New Alma Realty Landlord: N/A. Tenant: CBRE and MTA's David Florio Industrial
MacKay Shields 30,000 299 Park Avenue Relocation Fisher Brothers Landlord: Fisher's Marc Packman, Charles Laginestra, Clark Briffel and Josh Fisher. Tenant: N/A Office
State Street Bank 30,000 601 Lexington Avenue Relocation BXP Landlord: N/A. Tenant: JLL's Cynthia Wasserberger, Mike Berg, Paul Mas and Sofia Bruno Office
Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider 28,000 630 Fifth Avenue Relocation Tishman Speyer Landlord: Tishman Speyer's Blythe Kinsler, Samantha Augarten, Joe Simon and Kate Walker. Tenant: JLL's Lisa Kiell and Andrew Coe   Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 1 to April 5. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

