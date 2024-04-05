Lease Deals of the Week: Regus Expands to 55K SF Near Penn Station

Coworking companies may have pulled back from their breakneck pace of expansions in recent years, but some are still making deals. This week’s top deal comes from Regus signing on to renew its space at 14 Penn Plaza and expand to 55,562 square feet. Coming up right behind it size-wise, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority inked a deal for 53,381 square feet at 30-30 Northern Boulevard for a training facility for its police officers.

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from April 1 to April 5. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.