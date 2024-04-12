Finance Deals of the Week: A Massive $911M Refi in New York City

It was the biggest week yet this year for financings in America, headlined by a stunning $911 million refinancing at 425 Park Avenue by L&L Holding. There’s also an enormous financing for affordable housing in the New York City area, with Gotham Organization and its partner Monadnock Development securing $270 million to develop new housing out in East New York, Brooklyn. But it’s not all about New York — Blackstone secured a $428.5 million refinancing for its portfolio of 23 hotels. Take a look!

Finance Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 8 to April 12. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.