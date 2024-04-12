Finance Deals of the Week: A Massive $911M Refi in New York City
The top five financing deals from April 8 to April 12
It was the biggest week yet this year for financings in America, headlined by a stunning $911 million refinancing at 425 Park Avenue by L&L Holding. There’s also an enormous financing for affordable housing in the New York City area, with Gotham Organization and its partner Monadnock Development securing $270 million to develop new housing out in East New York, Brooklyn. But it’s not all about New York — Blackstone secured a $428.5 million refinancing for its portfolio of 23 hotels. Take a look!
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$911 million
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
|L&L Holding Company
|425 Park Avenue; New York City
|Office
|N/A
|$428.5 million
|Morgan Stanley and Société Générale
|Blackstone
|23-property portfolio; Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Colorado and Utah
|Hotel
|CBRE's Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Lawrence Britvan, Mark Finan and Michael Straw
|$270 million
|New York State Housing Finance Agency, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs
|Gotham Organization, Monadnock Development
|12020 Flatlands Avenue; Brooklyn
|Affordable Housing
|N/A
|$155 million
|Citi Real Estate Funding
|Williams Equities
|28-40 West 23rd Street; New York City
|Office
|Ackman-Ziff’s Simon Ziff and Russell Schildkraut
|$150 million
|Scale Lending
|Beitel Group
|120 East 144th Street; the Bronx
|Multifamily
|Landstone Capital Group’s Leah Paskus
