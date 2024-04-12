Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Blackstone Lands $429M CMBS Refi for Hotel Portfolio 

By April 12, 2024 6:00 am
reprints
Hyatt Regency Atlanta.
Hyatt Regency Atlanta. PHOTO: Connor.carey, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Morgan Stanley and Société Générale just closed a $428.5 million refinance for a portfolio of 23 hotels owned by Blackstone, Commercial Observer has learned. 

The two-year, floating-rate loan features three one-year extension options and is being securitized in the BX 2024-BRVE commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) deal, sources said. 

SEE ALSO: Blackstone’s Loan on Schwab Building Hits Special Servicing, Modification Underway

The portfolio collateral comprises 4,002 rooms across 10 states, with the majority of the hotels located in urban markets. 

The transaction closed on April 9. CBRE’s Tom Traynor, Tom Rugg, Lawrence Britvan, Mark Finan and Michael Straw negotiated the debt. 

The 1,260-key Hyatt Regency Atlanta is the largest asset in the deal, while the other 22 hotels are limited service, select service and extended stay hotels dispersed across the U.S, sources said. Blackstone purchased the famous Atlanta hotel — the second largest in the city — in September 2019, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle

The top five states represented in the portfolio are Georgia (43.7 percent), Florida (14.7 percent), Illinois (11.1 percent), Colorado (10.4 percent) and Utah (4.4 percent).

Blackstone, CBRE and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. SocGen officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com 

Blackstone, CBRE, Morgan Stanley, Société Générale
Charles Schwab headquarters (left) at 211 Main Street, San Francisco.
Finance  ·  CMBS
San Francisco

Blackstone’s Loan on Schwab Building Hits Special Servicing, Modification Underway

By Cathy Cunningham
Finance deal sheet
Finance
New York City

Finance Deals of the Week: A Massive $911M Refi in New York City

By The Editors
465 North Park Drive in downtown Chicago.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Chicago

Northwestern Mutual Provides $127M Refi For Luxury Chicago Apartment Tower

By Brian Pascus