Continental Realty Raises $240M to Invest in Open-Air Retail Properties

Continental Realty, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management corporation, has closed on a $240 million retail fund that will go toward investments in open-air retail properties.

The equity raised for the fund, called the Continental Realty Opportunistic Retail Fund (CRORF), will provide the team with greater capacity to acquire national shopping centers that match the firm’s investment profile, CEO J.M. Schapiro told Commercial Observer via email.

The firm has invested in shopping centers since 1979, and therefore has the resources and relationships to take advantage of opportunities that will arise in the coming years, Schapiro added.

In the last three years alone, Continental Realty has acquired approximately $550 million worth of shopping centers, and now handles a roster of more than 1,100 tenants.

The new retail fund was formed to target and acquire a diversified portfolio of distressed, opportunistic and value-add retail properties throughout the United States.

“Our team believes that the open-air retail asset class remains underappreciated, and we intend to deploy capital into a favorable investment environment,” Schapiro said. “The expected outlook for CRORF is extremely bright as we continue to tap into our proprietary sourcing channels to uncover compelling investment opportunities with mismatched risk-return profiles.”

Among its portfolio is King Street Walgreens, a single-store building at 448 South King Street in Leesburg, Va.; and Centre at Hagerstown, a 331,833-square-foot retail center in Hagerstown, Md.

