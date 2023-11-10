AutoZone and My Salon Sign Leases at Centre at Hagerstown in Maryland

Centre at Hagerstown, a 300,791-square-foot regional shopping center in Hagerstown, Md., has found two new tenants who will occupy more than 15,000 square feet combined.

Auto parts retailer AutoZone has inked an approximately 8,500-square-foot lease, while My Salon signed for 6,509 square feet. Both are expected to open in early 2024.

Continental Realty, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, owns the retail center, having acquired it in 2019 for $23.5 million.

“Our goal with the tenant mix at Centre at Hagerstown is to fulfill the daily and weekly needs of local consumers, as well as provide compelling reasons to regularly visit,” Kristina O’Keefe, vice president of the company’s commercial division, told Commercial Observer. “It is important to create differentiation from other area shopping venues, and these two stores bring highly distinctive product and services offerings, as well as complement the existing tenant lineup.”

Located at 17850 Garland Groh Boulevard, the retail center has a tenant roster that includes Burlington, Home Goods, Marshalls, PetSmart, Regency Furniture, 2nd & Charles, and Party City.

More than 54,000 people reside within three miles of Centre at Hagerstown, with average household income exceeding $60,000, according to data from the landlord. Additionally, more than 64,000 vehicles pass Centre at Hagerstown each day via Interstate 81.

Continental Realty’s Melissa Sweeney and KLNB’s Mason Bernstein represented the landlord in both transactions. Todd Shugarman of Green Light Retail Real Estate Services represented My Salon in its lease, while Nancy Catron of Catron Real Estate represented AutoZone.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.