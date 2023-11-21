Leases  ·  Retail
Maryland

Grocery Outlet Enters Carrol County at Freedom Village

By November 21, 2023 4:54 pm
Freedom Village. Photo: CRC

Grocery Outlet, a supermarket chain with more than 450 stores in eight states, opened its first location in Maryland’s Carroll County at 6300 Georgetown Boulevard in Eldersburg.

Local independent owners and operators Gregory and Amber Phelps inked a 22,069-square-foot lease within Freedom Village, an approximately 130,000-square-foot retail center owned by Baltimore-based Continental Realty, which acquired the site in 1999.

“Grocery stores typically bring customers to a shopping center one or more times weekly and attract repeat shoppers,” Kristina O’Keefe, Continental Realty’s vice president, commercial division, told Commercial Observer. “This will benefit the other stores in the center as consumers take advantage of one-stop shopping to complete errands.”

This marks Grocery Outlet’s sixth location in Maryland, joining stores in Catonsville, Edgewood, Glen Burnie, Hagerstown and Salisbury.

Freedom Village is anchored by Goodwill Industries and Centers for Advanced Orthopedics and has a tenant roster that includes Rite Aid, Panera Bread and Celebree School. With the addition of Grocery Outlet, the center is now 97 percent leased.

Nearly 45,000 people reside within five miles of the center, including approximately 15,000 households with an average income exceeding $125,000, according to recent census data for the area. Additionally, nearly 30,000 vehicles pass the site daily. 

Cherene Keenan of Continental Realty represented the landlord in the lease, while Joe Fleischmann of KLNB handled things for the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

