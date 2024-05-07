QVC Moving NYC Offices to 1450 Broadway

No longer peddling goods strictly over late-night infomercials, QVC changed the channel on its New York City offices, Commercial Observer has learned.

The West Chester, Pa.-based network turned e-commerce site signed a deal for ​​13,357 square feet across the 19th floor of ZG Capital’s 1450 Broadway and will relocate from 71 Fifth Avenue, according to landlord broker JLL (JLL).

The brokerage did not disclose the length of the lease but said the asking rent in the building on the corner of Broadway and West 41st Street was between $65 and $75 per square foot.

“Ownership’s commitment to maintaining 1450 Broadway as a best-in-class office destination has resonated with forward-thinking tenants who want to offer employees a superior environment and convenient commute,” JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, who represented the landlord with Greg Wang, Thomas Swartz and Lance Yasinsky, said in a statement.

Ramsey Feher of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of the QVC and declined to comment.

And QVC wasn’t the only one inking deals at 1450 Broadway.

Also leasing space in the building is Kering Eyewear, which renewed its offices in the property and expanded to 12,327 square feet by adding the 36th floor to its existing footprint on the 33rd and 34th floors, JLL said.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Deborah Van der Heyden and Josh Cohen represented Kering Eyewear in the deal, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kering Eyewear is the glasses of luxury conglomerate Kering, which owns brands including Gucci and Cartier. It’s unclear how long Kering Eyewear has been located at 1450 Broadway.

Meanwhile, Iconix, the parent company of London Fog, Mudd and Joe Boxer, consolidated its office space to 10,124 square feet on the 22nd floor, though it’s unclear what its footprint was prior. JLL’s Evan Margolin and Ian Lipman represented the tenant.

Wealth management advisory firm Masttro signed a deal for 5,851 square feet across the 20th floor with plans to relocate from 1407 Broadway. Sinclair Li and Connor DeSimone from CBRE handled negotiations on its behalf.

Another fashion brand, SG Companies, took the smallest of the recent leases in a relocation from 142 West 36th Street and agreed to 4,677 square feet on the ninth floor. JLL’s Bill Peters and Jen La Torre handled the deal for the tenant.

Kitchen and bath product manufacturer Kohler Ventures, Good Springs Capital, and tech firm Good Inside all signed 4,109-square-foot leases in the building in the last six months as well, according to JLL.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.