A charitable organization and skincare brand for babies and their moms have signed leases for new offices at 152 West 57th Street in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Secunda Family Foundation signed an 8,800-square-foot lease for the 49th floor of TF Cornerstone’s Carnegie Hall Tower, in a relocation from the Bloomberg Tower at 731 Lexington Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent was $110 per square foot, but the source did not disclose the length of the lease.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Matt Leon represented the landlord in the deal while CBRE (CBRE)’s Eric Thomas and Michael Liss negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Newmark declined to comment while CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Started in 2006 by Bloomberg co-founder Thomas Secunda and his wife Cindy, the foundation provides grant funding to organizations such as WhyHunger and the Manhattan Theatre Club.

Aside from the foundation, skincare brand Pearl World signed a 12-year lease for an 8,800-square-foot office in Carnegie Hall Tower, the source said. Asking rent was $120 per square foot.

The company plans to relocate from its current digs at 37 West 57th Street.

“Pearl World is a leading cosmetics company, having experienced meteoric growth over the past seven years,” Lee & Associates NYC’s Dennis Someck, who represented the tenant alongside Justin Myers, said in a statement. “Beginning in a modest 700-square-foot space in the Plaza District many years ago, this new location is a testament to their success. We’re thrilled to have been able to help them find their next home.”

Newmark’s Leon also represented the landlord in the Pearl World transaction, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other recent transactions in the building include StoneCastle Partners moving within the building to the 35th floor after signing a seven-year deal for 8,785 square feet in November 2023 and Rare Violins of New York, a company that refurbishes and resells antique fiddles, which signed a 10,799-square-foot lease in October 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.