A financial services firm serving community banks is holding down a new fort in the Carnegie Hall Tower, Commercial Observer has learned.

StoneCastle Partners is moving to the 52nd floor of TF Cornerstone’s 152 West 57th Street from the 35th floor after signing a seven-year deal for 8,785 square feet, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $115 per square foot in the building, which is next door to famous music venue Carnegie Hall.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Ben Friedland and Gary Davies represented the tenant in the transaction while Matt Leon of Newmark (NMRK) negotiated on behalf of the landlord. Spokespeople for both brokerages declined to comment.

It’s unclear when the tenant moved into the building.

StoneCastle will soon be a neighbor with Rare Violins of New York, a company that refurbishes and resells antique fiddles, which signed a 10,799-square-foot lease in October to expand its offices from 6,200 square feet at 37 West 57th Street.

Seabury Capital also leased 8,785 square feet at Carnegie Hall Tower in late September along with Melius Research, which signed a 6,000-square-foot deal in November 2020.

Some of the amenities offered in the building between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue include a tenant-only sky terrace on the 43rd floor, a conference center, a health center and a golf simulator.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.