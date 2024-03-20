Ear Clinic Audiology Associates Inks New Lease Outside Baltimore

Baltimoreans, lend us your ears.

Audiology Associates, a women-owned hearing health practice, is expanding its presence in Parkville, Md., just outside of Baltimore.

SEE ALSO: Asset Manager LibreMax Capital Relocating to 601 Lexington Avenue

The health care group signed a new lease with landlord Continental Realty for about 1,500 square feet at the Carney Village Shopping Center at 9613 Harford Road. Audiology has operated at the 52,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored complex for nearly 25 years in a space it sublet from fellow tenant Professional Vision Associates. It intends to open its new dedicated space this summer.

The new contract makes the complex 100 percent leased. Other tenants at Carney Village include PM Pediatrics and Postman Plus.

Founded in 1977, Audiology is co-owned by Drs. Melissa Segev and Briana Bruno Holtan and focuses on diagnosing and treating hearing loss, ear pain and difficulties with balance. In addition to the Parkville clinic, the group has 11 other locations across the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metro areas.

“We have had a presence in Carney Village since 1999 and have established an extremely loyal patient following,” Segev and Bruno Holtan said in a joint statement. “Our practice continues to grow from word-of-mouth recommendations and local medical health care providers who trust in our care, and this larger location provides the space we need to support the community’s needs.”

Baltimore-based Continental Realty is a major player in the retail center market, with a portfolio of nearly 8 million square feet across 11 states. The company has inked large leases at some of its D.C.-area grocery-anchored complexes in recent months, including nearly 12,000 square feet for a specialty grocery store at Park Plaza in Rockville, Md., and 22,000 square feet for a supermarket chain at Freedom Village in Eldersburg, Md.

Grocery-led plazas continue to be a reliable bright spot for a beleaguered brick-and-mortar retail market in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Continental Realty closed on a $240 million investment fund in spring of 2023 specifically for the purpose of acquiring more open-air retail properties.

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.