MOM’s Organic Market Expanding to Severna Park in Maryland

MOM’s Organic Market has chosen Severna Park, Md., as the site for the chain’s first location in Anne Arundel County and 11th in the state, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Rockville, Md.-based company has inked an 11,839-square-foot lease to open a specialty grocery store at Park Plaza, a 183,380-square-foot neighborhood shopping center owned by Continental Realty Corporation.

Scott Nash founded MOM’s Organic Market in his mother’s garage in 1987 and has grown the concept to nearly 25 locations in six states and D.C. The new location will open in late 2024.

“Our research showed that the greater Severna Park community lacked a natural and organic foods grocery store, and we believe our concept will provide consumers the opportunity to access the products they need to practice a healthier lifestyle,” Amir Poustinchi, chief financial officer for MOM’s Organic Markets, told CO. “After surveying the corridor, it became clear that Park Plaza is the main shopping hub in this section of Anne Arundel County and the obvious place to establish a presence in this fast-growing and highly-dense area.”

Located at 550 Ritchie Highway, Park Plaza is anchored by Planet Fitness and Five Below and has a tenant roster of 55 stores. More than 125,000 people reside within a five-mile radius of the center, according to data by Continental Realty Corporation.

Lee Engle of Engle Retail Advisors, represented the tenant in the lease, while Cherene Keenan represented the owner in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commecialobserver.com