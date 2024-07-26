Cowboy Tom’s Bar to Take the Max Fish Space at 120 Orchard

A new two-level bar and lounge named Cowboy Tom’s is corralling space at 120 Orchard Street on the Lower East Side.

The lease consists of 2,200 square feet on the ground floor, with an additional 1,400 square feet downstairs, according to a broker on the deal.

“They’re two separate spaces and they got liquor licenses for both,” said Aryeh Vilinsky of BH Realty, the broker for the landlord. “It’s going to be a cool lounge — like a speakeasy bar.”

Previously, the address was the home of Max Fish, the legendary dive bar that originally opened on Ludlow Street, where names like Jim Jarmusch and Nick Cave mingled with “SNL” cast members, before it closed in 2010 and reopened on Orchard Street. Max Fish finally shuttered for good at the end of 2020 during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

120 Orchard was later occupied by another bar, The Orchard Room, which closed sometime in 2022, according to its Instagram page. The five-story building is near the corner of Orchard and Delancey streets.

Vilinsky declined to give the name of the landlord, but the property is listed as owned by Orchard Street Realty, according to city records. A representative for the owner declined to comment.

The deal, which closed earlier this month, was first announced on the site Traded NY. The rent on the property was $24,000 per month. The tenant broker, Chris Medeiros of Corbett & Dullea, could not be reached by press time.

