Lease Deals of the Week: 300K-SF Queens Film Studio Lease

This week, Queens got the money. The World’s Borough saw a whopper of a deal with MBS Studios taking 300,000 square feet to open a film studio in the Glendale neighborhood. Aside from that, Wegmans got a second chance on an Upper West Side retail space with the grocery chain’s chairman, Danny Wegman, signing a lease for 58,874 square feet at 1932 Broadway. It’s unclear if it will eventually hold an outpost of the popular supermarket, with a spokesperson for the chain saying it was a personal investment.

Lease deals of the week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.