Lease Deals of the Week: 300K-SF Queens Film Studio Lease
The top five leases in New York City from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.
By The Editors February 16, 2024 10:00 am
This week, Queens got the money. The World’s Borough saw a whopper of a deal with MBS Studios taking 300,000 square feet to open a film studio in the Glendale neighborhood. Aside from that, Wegmans got a second chance on an Upper West Side retail space with the grocery chain’s chairman, Danny Wegman, signing a lease for 58,874 square feet at 1932 Broadway. It’s unclear if it will eventually hold an outpost of the popular supermarket, with a spokesperson for the chain saying it was a personal investment.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|MBS Group
|300,000
|66-31 and 66-35 Otto Road
|New
|GLP
|Landlord: JLL's Leslie Lanne and Adam Citron. Tenant: N/A
|Industrial
|Danny Wegman
|58,874
|1932 Broadway
|New
|Glenwood Management
|Landlord and Tenant: Ripco's Beth Rosen, Ben Davide, Gene Spiegelman and Peter Ripka
|Retail
|OTDA
|45,000
|26 Broadway
|Relocation
|Chetrit Group
|Landlord: Newmark's Howard Kessler. Tenant: CBRE's Gary Kamenetsky
|Office
|China Merchants Bank
|43,060
|535 Madison Avenue
|Renewal
|Park Tower Group
|Landlord: CBRE’s Brian Gell and Laurence Briody. Tenant: Cresa's Michael Goldman, Barry Spagna and Erik Sznip
|Office
|Barry McTiernan & Moore
|18,464
|One Battery Park Plaza
|Relocation
|Rudin
|Landlord: Rudin's Kevin Daly. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Mark Weiss and Jonathan Schindler
|Office
Lease deals of the week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
