Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: 300K-SF Queens Film Studio Lease

The top five leases in New York City from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16.

By February 16, 2024 10:00 am
Leases deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

This week, Queens got the money. The World’s Borough saw a whopper of a deal with MBS Studios taking 300,000 square feet to open a film studio in the Glendale neighborhood. Aside from that, Wegmans got a second chance on an Upper West Side retail space with the grocery chain’s chairman, Danny Wegman, signing a lease for 58,874 square feet at 1932 Broadway. It’s unclear if it will eventually hold an outpost of the popular supermarket, with a spokesperson for the chain saying it was a personal investment.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
MBS Group 300,000 66-31 and 66-35 Otto Road New GLP Landlord: JLL's Leslie Lanne and Adam Citron. Tenant: N/A Industrial
Danny Wegman 58,874 1932 Broadway New Glenwood Management Landlord and Tenant: Ripco's Beth Rosen, Ben Davide, Gene Spiegelman and Peter Ripka Retail
OTDA 45,000 26 Broadway Relocation Chetrit Group Landlord: Newmark's Howard Kessler. Tenant: CBRE's Gary Kamenetsky Office
China Merchants Bank 43,060 535 Madison Avenue Renewal Park Tower Group Landlord: CBRE’s Brian Gell and Laurence Briody. Tenant: Cresa's Michael Goldman, Barry Spagna and Erik Sznip Office
Barry McTiernan & Moore 18,464 One Battery Park Plaza Relocation Rudin Landlord: Rudin's Kevin Daly. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Mark Weiss and Jonathan Schindler Office

Lease deals of the week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

