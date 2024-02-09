Lease Deals of the Week: Dentons’ 160K-SF Renewal
The top five leases in New York City from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9.
By The Editors February 9, 2024 11:00 amreprints
This week, massive law firm Dentons inked a deal to keep its 159,500-square-foot offices at Rockefeller Group’s 1221 Avenue of the Americas. Meanwhile, we solved the mystery of who took 142,946 square feet at Fisher Brothers’ 1345 Avenue of the Americas: It was Intercontinental Exchange, which operates financial trading platforms.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Dentons
|159,500
|1221 Avenue of the Americas
|Renewal
|Rockefeller Group
|Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Robert Lowe, Paige Engeldrum, Daniel Organ and Pierce Hance. Tenant: CBRE's Andrew Sussman and Brendan Herlihy
|Office
|Intercontinental Exchange
|142,946
|1345 Avenue of the Americas
|New
|Fisher Brothers
|N/A
|Office
|Nexstar Media Group (subtenant)
|68,114
|1301 Avenue of the Americas
|Relocation
|CohnReznick (sublandlord)
|Sublandlord: Avison Young's Peter Gross. Subtenant: JLL's Scott Panzer, Gregg Metcalf and Shannon Rzeznikiewicz
|Office
|Burlington Stores
|67,865
|1400 Broadway
|Expansion
|Empire State Realty Trust
|Landlord: ESRT's Shanae Ursini and Newmark's Scott Klau, Neil Rubin, and Erik Harris. Tenant: Colliers' Alan Desino
|Office
|Marwood Group
|19,000
|733 Third Avenue
|Renewal
|The Durst Organization
|Landlord: Durst's Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Lauren Ferrentino and Bailey Caliban. Tenant: Lee & Associates NYC's Dennis Someck and Justin Myers
|Office
Lease deals of the week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
