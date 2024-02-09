Lease Deals of the Week: Dentons’ 160K-SF Renewal

This week, massive law firm Dentons inked a deal to keep its 159,500-square-foot offices at Rockefeller Group’s 1221 Avenue of the Americas. Meanwhile, we solved the mystery of who took 142,946 square feet at Fisher Brothers’ 1345 Avenue of the Americas: It was Intercontinental Exchange, which operates financial trading platforms.

Lease deals of the week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.