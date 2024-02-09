Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Dentons’ 160K-SF Renewal

The top five leases in New York City from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9.

By February 9, 2024 11:00 am
Leases deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

This week, massive law firm Dentons inked a deal to keep its 159,500-square-foot offices at Rockefeller Group’s 1221 Avenue of the Americas. Meanwhile, we solved the mystery of who took 142,946 square feet at Fisher Brothers’ 1345 Avenue of the Americas: It was Intercontinental Exchange, which operates financial trading platforms. 

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Dentons 159,500 1221 Avenue of the Americas Renewal Rockefeller Group Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Robert Lowe, Paige Engeldrum, Daniel Organ and Pierce Hance. Tenant: CBRE's Andrew Sussman and Brendan Herlihy Office
Intercontinental Exchange 142,946 1345 Avenue of the Americas New Fisher Brothers N/A Office
Nexstar Media Group (subtenant) 68,114 1301 Avenue of the Americas Relocation CohnReznick (sublandlord) Sublandlord: Avison Young's Peter Gross. Subtenant: JLL's Scott Panzer, Gregg Metcalf and Shannon Rzeznikiewicz Office
Burlington Stores 67,865 1400 Broadway Expansion Empire State Realty Trust Landlord: ESRT's Shanae Ursini and Newmark's Scott Klau, Neil Rubin, and Erik Harris. Tenant: Colliers' Alan Desino Office
Marwood Group 19,000 733 Third Avenue Renewal The Durst Organization Landlord: Durst's Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Lauren Ferrentino and Bailey Caliban. Tenant: Lee & Associates NYC's Dennis Someck and Justin Myers Office

Lease deals of the week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

