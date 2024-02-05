Intercontinental Exchange Takes 143K SF at 1345 Avenue of the Americas

Fisher Brothers could have rested on its laurels after inking the largest lease of 2023 at 1345 Avenue of the Americas in December.

Instead, it created a new riddle when it announced a 142,946-square-foot deal with a mystery tenant at the same building less than a month later. Challenge accepted.

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) owner Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was the tenant and signed a 15-year lease for the fifth through eighth floors of the 50-story office tower between West 54th and West 55th streets, Commercial Observer has learned.

Asking rent was in the low $80s per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

ICE’s headquarters are in Atlanta and at the landmarked NYSE Building at 11 Wall Street, according to its website. In 2012, the firm signed on with Fisher Brothers to open a 90,000-square-foot office at Park Avenue Plaza, a 44-story tower at 55 East 52nd Street in Midtown.

It’s unclear if ICE will relocate either of its current Manhattan offices after taking space in the Avenue of the Americas building. A spokesperson for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes on the heels of law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison’s massive 765,000-square-foot lease across 18 floors of 1345 Avenue of the Americas. Real estate investment firm QuadReal USA and coworking company Virgo Business Centers also recently inked deals at the Midtown office tower, Fisher Brothers previously announced.

The 2 million-square-foot tower was built in the 1960s. Fisher completed a four-year, $120 million renovation of the property in 2021, redesigning the public plaza and adding a 15,000-square-foot amenity center that includes conference rooms, a gym and a cafe.

The source said CBRE (CBRE) brokered the lease, but did not disclose the names of the brokers. Spokespeople for CBRE and Fisher Brothers declined to comment.

