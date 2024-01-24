Tinc Productions Relocating to Bigger Digs at 1560 Broadway

A Broadway production company drew back the curtains on its new Times Square headquarters.

Technical production firm Tinc Productions signed a seven-year lease to relocate and expand its New York headquarters from 214 West 50th Street to 2,964 square feet on the sixth floor of 1560 Broadway, landlord GFP Real Estate announced.

A spokesperson for GFP did not disclose the asking rent, but average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $82.89 per square foot in December, according to a CBRE report.

Tinc Productions currently has a 1,700-square-foot office at 214 West 50th and will expand its footprint by 74 percent with the move to the 17-story Times Square property, also known as the Actors’ Equity Building.

The production company was founded in 2007 in New York City and opened a regional office in Dallas in September 2022 to support the launch of arts group Meow Wolf’s fourth immersive theater experience, The Real Unreal, in Grapevine, Texas. Tinc also has an office in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to its website.

Rice & Associates’ Chris Plummer arranged the deal for Tinc Productions while GFP was represented in-house by Alan Steinberg.

“1560 became a logical choice given that many of their fellow Broadway contacts are also in the building,” Plummer said. “It was the perfect fit, and hopefully will become their home for years to come.”

Steinberg said in a statement that “as a major player in the theatrical production space, Tinc wanted to be closer to the companies and clients it serves in and around the Theater District.”

The 271,000-square-foot 1560 Broadway previously housed the landmarked Embassy Theater, designed by Thomas Lamb in 1925, which is now home to a Pelé Soccer store. It is also the headquarters of the Actors’ Equity Association, a union representing 50,000 actors and stage managers; the Actors Federal Credit Union; the nonprofit business improvement district Times Square Alliance; and equipment rental company Christie Lites Broadway.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.