Broadway Lighting Rental Company Gets Theater District Office

Christie Lites Broadway, a rental equipment company for stage and theater lights, is getting its own Times Square office at 1560 Broadway.

Christie inked a 10-year, 2,463-square-foot lease for the seventh floor of 1560 Broadway, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. A spokesperson for GFP declined to provide the asking rent for the space. Average asking rents for Midtown office space hovers around $78 a square foot, according to Colliers’ most recent report.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Sublets 42K SF From CBS at 1345 Avenue of the Americas

“After occupying a WeWork space for the past seven years, Christie Lites Broadway wanted to create its own permanent, experiential space to host its clients and staff in as the company plans to increase its permanent staff in New York,” said GFP’s Alan Steinberg, who handled both sides of the transaction.

It wasn’t clear which WeWork the company is relocating from, but the firm has outposts locally in Kearny and Lyndbrook, N.J., a headquarters in Orlando, Fla., and offices in Las Vegas, Nashville, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Berlin and the United Kingdom.

Christie plans to build out a showroom with lighting demonstrations for clients in its new offices and a workspace geared toward hot desking for staff visiting New York.

The 17-story building between West 46th and West 47th streets is named for one of its most notable occupants, the Actors’ Equity Association, and it’s home to the landmarked, Thomas Lamb-designed Embassy Theatre. It is connected to the adjacent, landmarked I. Miller Building at 1552 Broadway, thanks to a 2014 renovation that also added a new lobby.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.