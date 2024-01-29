The Granola Bar to Open 4K-SF Madison Avenue Location

A restaurant with an elevated take on granola will open its eighth location at Munich Re’s 330 Madison Avenue.

The Granola Bar signed a 15-year lease for 3,692 square feet on the ground floor of the 39-story office tower on Madison Avenue and 43rd Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Asking rent for the L-shaped space was $300 per square foot on the side facing Madison Avenue and $175 per square foot on the 43rd Street side, a spokesperson for property manager MEAG said.

Connecticut moms Dana Noorily and Julie Mountain founded the restaurant chain in Westport in 2013, and have since expanded to six locations in their home state, plus a catering, food truck and restaurant consulting business called TGB Hospitality Group. The duo opened The Granola Bar’s first New York City outpost last year at 551 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

The restaurant’s granola-centric menu features daytime and dinner options with such creative crunchy toppings as lemon biscotti, parmesan rosemary and black sesame granola.

JLL (JLL)’s Erin Grace, Matt Ogle, Corey Zolcinski and Ariane Girard arranged the deal for Munich RE while The Granola Bar was represented by Mona’s Alexandra Turboff.

Grace said in a statement the goal was to find an experienced restaurant operator that could serve tenants in the building throughout the day and evening “in an elevated, friendly environment.”

“We wanted a living room and dining room for … 330 Madison, and I think we nailed it with The Granola Bar,” Grace said.

Turboff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Granola Bar’s Madison Avenue location is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025, according to MEAG.

JLL’s 150,000-square-foot office spans four floors of the building. Other office tenants include wealth manager Guggenheim Partners, and MEAG, the management arm of landlord Munich Re, which consolidated its New York offices to 75,000 square feet at 330 Madison after purchasing the building in 2020 for $900 million, as CO previously reported.

Other retail tenants at the property include Swedish luxury shirtmaker Eton, Citibank and coffee shop Bluestone Lane.

