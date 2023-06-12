Eton Signs 3K-SF Lease for Flagship at 330 Madison

Fans of the button-up shirt will be Eton up this location.

Swedish men’s fashion brand Eton signed a 2,900-square-foot retail lease at Munich Ergo Asset Management’s 330 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The tenant will be relocating from its current New York City location at 625 Madison Avenue in a 10-year lease. Asking rent was $300 per square foot, according to JLL. The landlord, also known as MEAG, is the asset management arm of Munich RE.

The new flagship location is set to open in the fall of 2023.

“Eton will enjoy a prime corner location within one of the world’s most unique neighborhoods … where they will enhance the tenant experience and further elevate the building’s prestige,” Georg Waldschütz, senior asset manager for the landlord, said in a statement. “Flanked by spectacular new developments, such as One Vanderbilt and the new JPMorgan building, Eton arrives at 330 Madison in the midst of an exciting new chapter as [the Midtown East] rezoning heralds the emergence of a newly energized district.”

JLL’s Patrick Smith, Erin Grace, Matt Ogle and Corey Zolcinski represented the landlord in the transaction while Josh Berger and Sam Matayev of Norman Bobrow & Company negotiated on behalf of Eton.

“330 Madison Avenue is an iconic building in a prime location, and we are confident that it will be a great home for Eton’s Global Flagship,” Berger said in a statement.

The building was designed by Ely Jacques Kahn in 1963 and renovated in 2012.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.