Fashion Brand Takes 2K SF at 17 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg

Fashion streetwear brand Players Club International has signed an 1,875-square-foot lease in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The tenant will be moving into 17 Kent Avenue, owned by Yosef Beer of Homery Capital, after signing a five-year lease for the storefront, according to James Famularo of Meridian Capital Group. Asking rent was $96 per square foot.

“It’s a great corner. When we took on the listing we knew we would get it leased, but we thought it would take a couple months,” Famularo, who represented both sides of the deal with Jordan Langer, told Commercial Observer.

Instagram page Traded NY first reported the deal.

Initially, the brokers were inundated with inquiries from services like dog groomers and pet services, but they eventually settled on Players Club as the best fit for the space and the neighborhood, Famularo said.

17 Kent Avenue is a three-story building at the corner of Kent and North 13th Street that was built around 1910, according to PropertyShark. It was acquired by the current owner in 2019 for $3.1 million, and the top two floors contain apartments.

Players Club had a retail clothing store at 178 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, but that location closed July 7, according to an announcement on Instagram. That same announcement said a new location would be announced soon.

