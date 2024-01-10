Leases  ·  Office
Florida

Swiss Developer Expands U.S. HQ in Miami

By January 10, 2024 5:14 pm
reprints
Southeast Financial Center. Credit: Southeast Financial Center

Two years after buying its first development site in Miami’s Brickell district, a Swiss developer has expanded its U.S. headquarters nearby as it ramps up work in the Southeast.

Empira Group’s new base spans 10,000 square feet inside the 55-story Southeast Financial Center building at 200 S Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami. The office, located on a portion of the 46th floor, will house up to 50 employees.  

SEE ALSO: New York Pizzeria and Sports Bar Ink Deals At West Palm’s Nora

Empira, which claims to have nearly $10 billion under management and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is relocating from 1111 Brickell Avenue, where it opened its first U.S. office in 2021. That office was smaller, accommodating only 10 staffers, though a spokesperson for Empira did not divulge the exact square footage.

Empira joins Morgan Stanley and law firm Shutts & Bowen at its new Downtown Miami headquarters. Zara’s billionaire founder, Amancio Ortega, purchased the 2 million-square-foot skyscraper for $500 million in 2016.

The relocation comes as Empira ramps up work in Miami and the broader Southeast. 

Last year, it raised a $600 million fund to buy and develop multifamily assets in the Sun Belt, including in Texas, Arizona and Florida, according to IPE Real Assets, a website covering real estate news. In Brickell two years ago, the developer purchased a half-acre site for $9 million where it’s planning a 85-unit residential development. 

Last year, it bought a 1-acre parcel for $21.5 million, home to three low-rise residential buildings, The Real Deal reported.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Southeast Financial Center, Empira Group
Entrance to the Nora development.
Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

New York Pizzeria and Sports Bar Ink Deals At West Palm’s Nora

By Julia Echikson
184-10 Jamaica Avenue.
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

Flex Warehouse Operator ReadySpaces Expands to Jamaica

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Supporters of the Writers Guild of America picket in front of Culver Studios, home of Amazon Studios, in 2023 in Culver City.
Leases
Los Angeles

Latest Amazon Job Cuts Might Worsen LA Market Woes

By Greg Cornfield