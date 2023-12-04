KSR Hires Seasoned Brokers to Expand Retail Leasing

Kassin Sabbagh Realty (KSR) is stacking its retail leasing bench with new hires from the likes of Newmark (NMRK), Colliers (CIGI) and an in-house broker from JTRE Holdings, Commercial Observer has learned.

Barry Fishbach is joining KSR from Newmark as vice chairman while Zach Nathan and Brandon Berger are starting as managing directors, according to KSR. Nathan arrives from Colliers and Berger from JTRE Holdings.

The onboarding of these brokers is part of a larger expansion at KSR that has seen the firm grow its offices at 1385 Broadway from 8,000 square feet in 2015 to the current 26,000 square feet, the firm said. The most recent expansion deal was for an additional 8,000 square feet.

With leading leasing efforts for JTRE Holdings, Berger spent 13 years in the industry. That time included two years in charge of the expansion of Mediterranean quick-service restaurant Cava throughout the Northeast, which led to the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen. Berger also spent almost five years at RKF from 2013 to 2018. Berger started at KSR in June.

“[KSR has] been more focused on mom and pop, smaller, localized, regional brands, but the momentum out of COVID was more heavy on the landlord side,” Berger told CO. “I think that the push now is to grow not only the landlord side, the institutional landlord side, which is where Zach comes into play, but also the tenant representation side of the business, which Barry will specialize in.”

Fishbach brings about 25 years of experience in the real estate industry with over five years with Newmark and another 21 years with RKF Retail Holdings before it was acquired by Newmark. Fishbach started at KSR in November.

Nathan has over 12 years of experience as a broker, having spent the last six years with Colliers handling leasing for clients such as Bow Tie Partners in a 6,165-square-foot deal for Popeyes at 1530 Broadway in 2021 and almost seven years with Ripco Real Estate before that. Nathan started Dec. 1.

“By adding top talent to our retail division, we’re equipped to provide best-in-class solutions to meet our clients’ unique real estate needs as they navigate the changing market,” Morris Sabbagh, president of KSR, said in a statement.

The onboarding of these brokers is part of a larger expansion at KSR that has seen the firm grow its offices at 1385 Broadway from 8,000 square feet in 2015 to the current 26,000 square feet, the firm said. The most recent expansion deal was for an additional 8,000 square feet.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.