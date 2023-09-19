Two Italian Furniture Designers to Open Showrooms in Georgetown

B&B Italia and Molteni&C, two Italian home design groups, will both open showrooms in Washington, D.C., later this fall.

Both designers signed 10-year leases in Georgetown’s design district, known as Cady’s Alley, which was developed by EastBanc, the majority landlord of the area’s retail properties.

SEE ALSO: Audio Production Company Duotone Renews Lease at 200 Varick Street

B&B Italia, an international design furniture group founded in 1966 by Piero Ambrogio Busnelli, has inked a 12,809-square-foot lease to open a showroom at 3330 M Street NW, marking its sixth location in the U.S.

Molteni&C, a luxury furniture group, signed a 7,149-square-foot lease for a showroom on the same block, at 3306 M Street NW. This will be the fourth U.S. location for the company, which also has showrooms in New York, North Carolina and Kentucky.

“We have no doubt that the European-inspired Cady’s Alley is the perfect spot for B&B Italia and Molteni to plant their international roots in the D.C. market,” Philippe Lanier, a principal at EastBanc, told Commercial Observer. “We’re excited to see B&B Italia and Molteni reach new customers and flourish in their respective M Street spaces.”

B&B Italia’s creative director, Piero Lissoni, designed its three-story space, which CEO Francesco Farina noted provides “a striking juxtaposition and contrast with the exterior brownstone building.” It includes metal structures and incorporates bright accent walls to compliment the company’s contemporary designs.

The leases were done in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.