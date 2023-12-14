Boxing Equipment Maker Everlast Fights Its Way to NoMad

Everlast, the well-known manufacturer of boxing and mixed martial arts equipment, is relocating its U.S. headquarters within Midtown South, landlord Kaufman Organization announced Thursday.

The boxing glove supplier took 5,900 square feet for a year on the entire second floor of 15 West 27th Street, according to Kaufman. Asking rent for the space was $65 a square foot, per Kaufman’s press release.

Everlast is relocating a mile from its current office at 42 West 39th Street, just south of Bryant Park. Crain’s New York Business first reported on the lease.

Kaufman’s Michael Heaner and Elliot Warren handled the deal for the landlord in-house, while Jonathan Anapol of Prime Manhattan Realty represented the tenant.

“Everlast was attracted to the building’s location as well as the design of the space,” Warren said in a statement. “The second floor provided the company with a unique prebuilt space that came partially furnished and features high ceilings and oversized windows, offering ample natural light.”

Anapol noted that the West 27th Street office was “a nice, move-in-ready space.”

The 11-story loft building is between Broadway and Fifth Avenue just north of Madison Square Park. Kaufman, which acquired the building’s ground lease from Extell Development in 2014, has updated the building with new mechanicals, new elevators and a unique lobby with curved wooden panels.

Other tenants in the property include Spanish adtech firm Seedtag Advertising, vegan eatery Planta Queen, direct-to-consumer furniture maker Burrow and real estate firm Arch Companies.

