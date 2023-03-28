Seedtag Advertising Takes 6K SF at 15 West 27th Street

Madrid-based Seedtag Advertising opened its first U.S. outpost at 15 West 27th Street, Crain’s New York Business first reported.

Seedtag signed a three-year lease for 5,909 square feet on the entire third floor of the Kaufman Organization’s 11-story building, according to the tenant broker. The asking rent was $72 per square foot, according to the landlord.

The Spanish firm moved into the space — formerly occupied by Barstool Sports — on March 1 to launch its New York City headquarters, its only outpost in the United States. The contextual advertising company has12 offices total in Europe and Latin America.

“Like most technology companies, limiting out-of-pocket costs and flexibility were paramount for Seedtag,” Raise Commercial Real Estate’s Sebastian Infante, who represented Seedtag alongside Jamie Katcher, said in a statement. “We were able to identify a handful of short-term, built, furnished and wired space spaces. Ultimately, they elected to go with 15 West 27th street because of its vibrant neighborhood, access to public transport and numerous food and beverage options.”

Michael Heaner, Elliot Warren and Grant Greenspan represented Kaufman in-house. Kaufman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kaufman acquired the building via leasehold from Extell Development in 2014 for an amount ranging between $175 million and $200 million, Commercial Observer previously reported.

The building at the corner of West 27th Street and Broadway was constructed in 1908 and spans about 65,578 square feet, according to data from CommercialCafe.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.