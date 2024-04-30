Travel Agency SmartFlyer Takes 8K SF at 530 West 25th Street
By Abigail Nehring April 30, 2024 5:41 pmreprints
Luxury travel agency SmartFlyer booked its own trip across town to 530 West 25th Street.
SmartFlyer signed a 10-year lease for 7,900 square feet on the seventh floor and penthouse of the 77,500-square-foot Chelsea office building, landlord The Feil Organization announced.
A spokesperson for Feil declined to share the asking rent, but average asking rent for office space in Chelsea was $74.06 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report.
SmartFlyer’s current headquarters are at 347 West 36th Street in the Garment District, according to its LinkedIn page. It also lists addresses in Hohokus, N.J.; Clayton, Mo.; Atlanta; Philadelphia; and several in Australia on its website.
The agency specializes in full-service travel packages for corporate clients and deep-pocketed vacationers.
SmartFlyer’s founder and CEO, Michael Holtz, said in a statement that the location and type of building were particularly important to the company in its search for a new home in New York City.
“We wanted to be in a creative area to reflect our team’s brand value, as well as a space that will encourage excitement about coming to a space that most of us call home,” Holtz said.
Compass’ David Graff arranged the deal for SmartFlyer while Andrew Wiener, Rob Fisher and Henry Korzec represented Feil in-house. Graff did not respond to a request for comment.
Weiner said in a statement that Feil is taking a “detail-oriented approach” to design SmartFlyer’s space, which includes a private roof deck and a spiral staircase connecting the penthouse to the floor below.
Feil purchased 530 West 25th and neighboring 520 West 25th Avenue in 2019 for $72 million and redeveloped both loft buildings into boutique office properties. The ground floor of 530 West 25th is currently occupied by two art galleries: Agora Gallery and Winston Wächter Fine Art.
Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.