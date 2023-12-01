PR Firm 360PR+ Takes 6K SF at 60 Charlton

Public relations firm 360PR+ is headed to 60 Charlton Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company signed a five-year lease for 6,078 square feet on the fifth floor of the 12-story office building in Hudson Square. Asking rents in the building range from $80 to $140 per square foot, according to brokers on the deal.

The PR agency won’t be traveling far. Its current New York address is just across the street at 180 Varick Street.

360PR+ was founded in 2001, and is headquartered in Boston, according to its LinkedIn page. The company is also one of 90 partners in PROI Worldwide, which reaches clients in more than 100 cities globally, according to its website.

CEO Laura Tomasetti said the agency’s new Manhattan digs “create the perfect environment for collaboration and creativity.”

Plus, Tomasetti added, the building is “ideally located for us to attract talent and host clients as we continue to grow.”

Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Kristen Morgan, Carlee Palmer and Harrison Potter of JLL (JLL) brokered the deal for owners AEW Capital Management, APF Properties and Drake Street Partners, while 360PR+ was represented by Newmark (NMRK)’s Dylan Weisman.

“The arrival of another leading creative company to 60 Charlton is a resounding endorsement of ownership’s vision to transform the property into a modern, boutique office building designed with forward-thinking tenants in mind,” Konsker said in a statement.

Weisman declined to comment.

360PR+ will share the fifth floor of the building with beauty brand Bubble Skincare, which moved in earlier this year. Music publisher Arcade Songs and tech investor Picus Capital are also recent newcomers to 60 Charlton, which was redeveloped into a boutique office building in 2021. The work doubled the building’s height from six to 12 floors.

